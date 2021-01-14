Driver critically injured after vehicle rolls on to railway tracks off Waikato Expressway

A car has rolled onto railway tracks in Waikato in the early hours of this morning. Image / Google

A driver is in a critical condition after his vehicle crashed on to railway tracks in the Waikato early this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the Waikato Expressway, just south of Ōhinewai (Tahuna Rd), after authorities were told about 4.15am.

Police said the vehicle involved had rolled off the road and on to railway tracks.

"The vehicle has been removed from the tracks and the male occupant taken to hospital in a critical condition."

SH1 WAIKATO EXPY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:00AM

Due to a crash southbound lanes after Ohinewai (Tahuna Rd) are currently closed. Follow directions of emergency services until a detour route can be set. Northbound lanes remain open: https://t.co/MoziHdi334 ^TP pic.twitter.com/fvLhwsBe7y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 14, 2021

The age of the driver has not been released.

Police said a crash scene examination will take place and is likely to affect traffic, particularly southbound, for some time.

Southbound lanes after Ōhinewai (Tahuna Rd) are now closed, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Motorists in the area are told to follow directions of emergency services at the site until a detour route can be set.

Northbound lanes remain open still.