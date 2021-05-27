Driver believed to be seriously injured after collision with a truck near Pirongia

A car and truck collided on Kakaramea Rd near Pirongia on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston.

A driver is believed to be seriously injured following a collision between a car and a stock truck on Kakaramea Rd just north of the Pirongia Golf Club.

The accident occurred at approximately 2.20pm this afternoon.

The driver of the car was trapped in their vehicle.

The road was closed off between Bird Rd and Bell Rd.

Traffic delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire, police, St John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were at the scene.

Yesterday, a truck driver died following a fiery collision between the truck and a car on Ohaupo Rd.

More to come.