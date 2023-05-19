Drink driver claims she was distracted by ‘watching a livestream’

When the woman was pulled over by police, a breath test gave a result of more than three times the legal limit.

A Lawrence woman caught drink driving for the 13th time told police she was driving erratically because she was watching a livestream of her partner competing in a shearing competition.

Teri KC Tuatahi Abraham Rolleston, 41, chef, was driving on the Beaumont Highway in Clutha district on February 4 when police saw her straddling the centreline and indicating while going around bends.

She stopped at a red traffic light at the one-way Beaumont Bridge but did not move when it turned green, even when another driver tooted.

Police said she appeared “oblivious” and the light turned red again.

When she was pulled over on the other side, a breath test gave a result of 803mcg, more than three times the legal limit.

“The defendant stated she was on her way to the beach with her friends, and she was distracted while driving and at the lights because she was watching a livestream of her partner in a shearing competition.”

At the time, she was indefinitely disqualified from driving and on bail for charges arising from another incident in Cheviot St in Roxburgh on July 2 last year.

On that occasion, a breath test gave a result of 471mcg and she told police she had drunk six or seven “stubbies” of beer and was driving to pick up her car from the pub.

At her sentencing in the Alexandra District Court this week, Judge Michael Turner said they were her 12th and 13th convictions for drink driving and ninth and 10th for driving while disqualified.

She had “numerous” convictions for other driving offences.

Counsel Bridget Liggins asked for a home detention sentence so Rolleston could start a residential rehab programme in Christchurch.

However, Judge Turner said her motivation to change was questionable. The defendant continued to work in the shearing industry, known for its “heavy drinking culture”.

She had consistently prioritised her work above compliance with court orders and sentences.

A cultural report said her parents had separated when she was young, she had suffered from violence, abuse and neglect throughout her childhood and been exposed to drugs and alcohol at a young age.

He accepted there was a link between her background and alcohol issues, and would take that into account in sentencing.

From a starting point of 27 months’ prison, he made an uplift for the February offending occurring while she was on bail and indefinitely disqualified.

He gave discounts for her background and early guilty plea — although she had no defence — arriving at a final sentence of two years’ and four months’ prison.

She remains indefinitely disqualified from driving.