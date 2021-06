The vehicle was travelling on the SH2 side of the Te Puke Highway when it came off the road. Image / Google Maps

A drilling rig has come off the road and crashed on its side, covering railway lines in Te Puke this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.37pm.

The vehicle was travelling on the State Highway 2 side of the Te Puke Highway when it came off the road. Police said they did not know what caused the vehicle to leave the road. Train control has been notified.

No one is reported to have suffered any injuries.