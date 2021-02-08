Dreaming? Rare Holden for sale for $550,000 in Hastings, with no warrant

The number plate says it all, a limited edition 2017 Holden HSV GTS GTS-R W1 Sedan. Photo / Supplied

Cars usually depreciate in value, but the Hawke's Bay-based owner of a rare Holden road-legal race car is selling it for $360,000 more than they paid for it three years ago.

Currently listed on TradeMe in Hastings is a 2017 Holden HSV GTS GTS-R W1 Sedan with an asking price of $550,000.

The immaculately presented red Holden has been described as "very rare", with just one owner and 4912km on the clock.

The 2017 Holden HSV GTS GTS-R W1 Sedan's asking price is $550,000. Photo / Supplied

For those of you on a tight budget (we see you) the costs for the buyer of the car won't end once it is purchased - the car doesn't have a warrant of fitness.

The original retail price of the limited edition 2017 Holden brand new was just shy of $190,000, but since then the prices of these have at least doubled in Australia and New Zealand.

That's because last year General Motors announced that Holden vehicles sales, design and engineering will finish at the end of 2021.

It means the rare Aussie muscle car is the last GTSR performance model Holden designed, a major factor in the large price increase.

The inside of the rare red Holden looks as new. Photo / Supplied

The cars are cited by HSV to be one of the most powerful performance cars ever made with a 474 kW 6.2l supercharged LS9 Generation IV alloy V8 engine and a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Essentially the car is fast, powerful and extremely agile around corners.



The road-legal race car, located in Hawke's Bay, is build number 11. Just 300 W1s were made, and of those only 20 were earmarked for the New Zealand market.

The owner, who did not respond to a request for comment, says on the TradeMe description that there are no test drives until the car is bought.

The listing also says the red Sedan comes with an in grill radar detector and a spare set of wheels with original factory tyres fitted.