A car caught fire on the Auckland Harbour Bridge late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Huge flames could be seen on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge late last night, after a vehicle caught fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 11.30pm after reports that a car - later identified by witnesses as a Tesla - had somehow caught ablaze.

One witness described seeing “huge flames”.

“It’s mad. I’m sitting at the start of the bridge and not moving and watching huge flames coming from a car at the top,” Anton Posa wrote on Twitter.

“Ambulances and fire engines screaming [past] us. Really eerie.”

Another witness told the Herald they saw firefighters running through traffic as congestion quickly built on the bridge, where there were also overnight roadworks going on.

Firefighters were seen running through traffic on the Harbour Bridge after a car caught fire late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show the white Tesla’s front completely torched.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said two fire trucks responded to the incident.

They reported that the vehicle was well-involved when firefighters arrived and the car was badly damaged as a result.

No one was injured, he confirmed. The cause of the fire is also not yet known at this stage.

The vehicle has since been towed to a storage facility in South Auckland.



