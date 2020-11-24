Dramatic rescue after evening cliff top walk in Porirua

Two people were winched to safety by Life Flight rescue helicpoter. Photo / Life Flight

Two people have been rescued after an evening cliff top walk went wrong in Porirua.

The dramatic events unfolded after a number of people decided to climb a cliff off Whitireia Park Walkway in Titahi Bay last night, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called around 6.15pm after one of the group fell and another got stuck.

The two people were rescued after climbing a cliff off Whitireia Park Walkway in Titahi Bay. Photo / Supplied

Both were winched to safety by the Life Flight Rescue Helicopter.

One person was seriously injured while the other escaped with minor scratches, the police spokesperson said.