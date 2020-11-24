Website of the Year

New Zealand

Dramatic rescue after evening cliff top walk in Porirua

Two people were winched to safety by Life Flight rescue helicpoter. Photo / Life Flight

NZ Herald

Two people have been rescued after an evening cliff top walk went wrong in Porirua.

The dramatic events unfolded after a number of people decided to climb a cliff off Whitireia Park Walkway in Titahi Bay last night, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called around 6.15pm after one of the group fell and another got stuck.

The two people were rescued after climbing a cliff off Whitireia Park Walkway in Titahi Bay. Photo / Supplied
Both were winched to safety by the Life Flight Rescue Helicopter.

One person was seriously injured while the other escaped with minor scratches, the police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called around 6.15pm after one of the group fell and another got stuck. Photo / Life Flight
