Snapper launches iOS app in Wellington

The new Snapper app launches at 10am. Image / Supplied

Wellingtonians can finally top-up their Snapper cards using their iPhones with the launch of a new iOS app today.

At the moment people have to top-up their bus cards at special stations or dairies.

Android customers have had the ability to do it from their phones for several years now, but Apple has only recently opened up the software to allow developers to use the hardware.

Snapper chief executive Miki Szikszai said iPhone customers will now be able to check the balance of their card, instantly top it up, see their transaction history, and receive refunds.

"Basically it means they don't have to go anywhere to do anything, they can do it right from their phone wherever they are.

"This will mean a lot to Snapper card users, it's by far the number one requested feature for us to deliver."

The app launches today at 10am.

Szikszai said he was really pleased to finally be able to get the app into customer's hands.

"One of the things we see often with Android customers is that they're re-loading while they're waiting for the bus and I think being able to reduce that friction in people's use of public transport will be really important."

Reloading public transport smart cards was a "painful process" in many areas of the world, Szikszai said.

Snapper is currently working with the National Transport Authority in Ireland to rollout the iOS app in the market there.

Snapper chief executive Miki Szikszai. Photo / Supplied

Snapper has also been trialling an account based system in Wellington for the past couple of years where cards are linked to, and fares directly charged to, people's bank accounts.

Szikszai said about 1000 people are involved with the trial, which was "on the road map" in terms of taking it further in the future, but there was no time frame for that.

In September, Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) voted to investigate the feasibility of extending the use of Snapper cards from bus services to trains as well.

Snapper can currently only be used on buses. Cash payments are taken on trains or paper tickets can be purchased ahead of a trip.

GWRC chairman Daran Ponter said at the time that he wouldn't go as far as calling the system embarrassing but rather described it as "quaint".

"It's certainly a Victorian system of payment and quite literally this system was around in Wellington on our tram network when Queen Victoria was still alive."

Szikszai said Snapper was working closely with GWRC and Transdev, the train operator, on investigations.