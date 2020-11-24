Wellington bus drivers attending a Tramways Union meeting

Bus drivers across the city are attending a Tramways Union meeting between 9am and 3pm. Photo / Cliffano Subagio

Wellington bus users are being encouraged to check before they travel today.

Bus drivers across the city are attending a Tramways Union meeting between 9am and 3pm.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley said that could result in disruption.

He is encouraging commuters to check Metlink for updates if planning to travel during that time.

Blakeley said if any services are cancelled because of the stop-work meeting it will be posted on the Metlink website and app.

He said the meeting would not affect school services but will impact some customers using off-peak services.

"We will keep customers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on the radio.

"The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel. Use Metlink's app or website to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

"Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports any Union members attending this important meeting."