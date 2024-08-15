When Paratene heard the baby’s name she said Kahurangi was “perfect” for a baby born in the back of a police car.

“Kahurangi is another shade of blue, the cloak of the sky father so it’s such a great name for her.”

Nooroa joked and said it was either that or she was going to name her baby after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster - “because that’s the job she will have one day”.

The pair were serving a trespass order on an apartment in the same block Nooroa was staying at on Greys Ave in Auckland city on July 29 when they were flagged down by security and asked to help.

Nooroa was lying in a lounge room on the eighth floor screaming in agony.

With no ambulances available the pair tried to get Nooroa to the police car but she was in a lot of pain and couldn’t walk.

Baby Kahurangi was gifted blankets, toys, nappies and a tiny pair of police booties. Photo / Dean Purcell

The three moved down to the road in stages working with Nooroa’s strong and painful contractions. They went from the eighth floor of the building with breaks in the lift, on the street before finally making it to the car.

With Paratene behind the wheel, Oliver coaching Nooroa through the contractions and Noora’s brother, Trey Elai, helping in the back seat the car went under lights and sirens to Auckland Hospital.

“It was really dramatic and on the way baby’s head was out and there wasn’t a lot of room in the back for Nooroa,” Oliver said.

“It was a really full-on situation but Paratene was completely focused which helped everyone.”

Paratene said she was able to stay calm because, unlike other callouts, there was no risk to her safety.

“It wasn’t a high-risk situation for us, we were not in any danger so we were quite calm.

“Overall it was such a positive and beautiful experience to be part of.”

When they pulled up to Auckland Hospital paramedics were called over to help complete the delivery after Kahurangi’s shoulders were stuck.

Baby Kahurangi was in an incubator for four days but has recovered well from her dramatic arrival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nooroa’s brother cut the umbilical cord before Nooroa and Kahurangi were rushed into theatre.

Nooroa said she needed nine blood transfusions and iron infusions after losing a lot of blood - most of it in the back seat of the police car.

Kahurangi spent four days in an incubator and was treated for low blood sugar and complications from the traumatic birth.

The pair are now recovering with family until later this week when Nooroa gets the keys to a home through Kāinga Ora.

Constables Paratene (left) and Oliver met with Nooroa Elia and baby Kahurangi after the dramatic afternoon two weeks ago. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nooroa and her other two daughters were either in emergency accommodation or homeless leading up to Kahurangi’s birth and were staying with a friend when she went into labour.

“Now I finally have a house things are going to be different, I’m a solo mum so I have to be strong and independent for my girls,” Nooroa said.

“I have lived in the city for most of my life because of homelessness but I have three girls to look after now, three queens to care for and prioritise their future.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.







