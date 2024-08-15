A baby born in the back of a police car after a traumatic labour and rush to hospital has met the officers who helped deliver her.
Auckland city constables Paratene and Oliver took toys, blankets, nappies and a tiny pair of police baby booties for baby Kahurangi and her mum Nooroa Elia after bonding during the drama-filled afternoon two weeks ago.
“We were both so keen to meet baby and see mum again because the last time we saw them they were being rushed into theatre,” Oliver said.
“It was definitely one of the best jobs - I had an adrenaline rush for days.”
Nooroa was lying in a lounge room on the eighth floor screaming in agony.
With no ambulances available the pair tried to get Nooroa to the police car but she was in a lot of pain and couldn’t walk.
The three moved down to the road in stages working with Nooroa’s strong and painful contractions. They went from the eighth floor of the building with breaks in the lift, on the street before finally making it to the car.
With Paratene behind the wheel, Oliver coaching Nooroa through the contractions and Noora’s brother, Trey Elai, helping in the back seat the car went under lights and sirens to Auckland Hospital.
“It was really dramatic and on the way baby’s head was out and there wasn’t a lot of room in the back for Nooroa,” Oliver said.
“It was a really full-on situation but Paratene was completely focused which helped everyone.”
Paratene said she was able to stay calm because, unlike other callouts, there was no risk to her safety.
“It wasn’t a high-risk situation for us, we were not in any danger so we were quite calm.
“Overall it was such a positive and beautiful experience to be part of.”
When they pulled up to Auckland Hospital paramedics were called over to help complete the delivery after Kahurangi’s shoulders were stuck.
“I have lived in the city for most of my life because of homelessness but I have three girls to look after now, three queens to care for and prioritise their future.”
