



Security staff flagged down two police officers on the job in Greys Ave last Monday afternoon, alerting them to a woman in advanced labour.

Elia said almost immediately, the officers offered their assistance.

“Those two wahine police officers helped me, they calmed us down,” said Elia.

“I want to know who they are so I can thank them personally.”

Nooroa Elia gave birth to baby Kahurangi in the back of a police patrol car on Monday July 29. Photo / Supplied

After noticing that the baby appeared to be in a hurry, police took her to the hospital under lights and siren.

“Upon arrival at Auckland Hospital emergency department, our officers waved down a pair of paramedics who were also able to lend a hand,” police said in a statement.

“And within minutes, a beautiful baby girl was born in the back of the patrol car,” it said.

Elia said she is “incredibly grateful” to the officers.

“It’s not even their job but they did so well, they even kept my brother calm,” she said.

“My brother, he’s only 20 years old, he was there with me helping the whole time. He didn’t know what to do - he was screaming.”

Elia said she lost a large quantity of blood in the back of that car. But the police kept her focused and calm the whole time.

“They were just amazing,” she said.

Her baby had to be placed in an incubator for four days due to birth complications.

Baby Kahurangi was born on July 29 in the back of a police patrol car on Auckland's Greys Ave. Photo / Supplied

“Her head got stuck during labour, and then after she was out, the placenta was still stuck inside me, so we had to stay in hospital for a few days,” Elia said.

The Herald published an article about the incident last Friday. Since then, Elia said she has been amazed at the generosity of strangers and friends.

“We have received so many donations and koha due to that article so I am so grateful for that,” she said.

“But really, I feel so appreciative to those wahine officers who helped me.”

Elia and her baby Kahurangi have been discharged from hospital. The pair are staying with Elia’s sister.