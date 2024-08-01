Police were flagged down to a woman in labour while on another job.

A baby girl has been born in the back seat of a police car after two officers were alerted to a woman in advanced labour.

Security staff flagged down the officers while they were on a job in Greys Ave on Monday afternoon, alerting them to a woman in labour, police said in a media release this morning.

“After noticing that the baby appeared to be in a hurry, police offered to assist the woman by transporting her to hospital under lights and siren. Upon arrival at Auckland Hospital emergency department, our officers waved down a pair of paramedics who were also able to lend a hand.

“And within minutes, a beautiful baby girl was born in the back of the patrol car.”