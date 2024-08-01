Advertisement
Baby born in patrol car after police flagged down in Auckland

NZ Herald
Police were flagged down to a woman in labour while on another job.

A baby girl has been born in the back seat of a police car after two officers were alerted to a woman in advanced labour.

Security staff flagged down the officers while they were on a job in Greys Ave on Monday afternoon, alerting them to a woman in labour, police said in a media release this morning.

“After noticing that the baby appeared to be in a hurry, police offered to assist the woman by transporting her to hospital under lights and siren. Upon arrival at Auckland Hospital emergency department, our officers waved down a pair of paramedics who were also able to lend a hand.

“And within minutes, a beautiful baby girl was born in the back of the patrol car.”

The unexpected arrival was “not the usual type of deliveries our staff are used to dealing with”, police said.

“However it’s now definitely one of their better work stories. Congratulations on your new arrival, from all of us at police.”

