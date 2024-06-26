Drag performer Willy SmacknTush has spoken out about being fearful after “threats” and opposition from Destiny Church forced his drag storytime event to be cancelled, as it could not be conducted safely.
The Drag StoryTots event, set to be held in Upper Hutt, will not be rescheduled. Instead, SmacknTush intends to livestream a drag storytime session on Facebook at the same time the event was due to take place.
Upper Hutt director of community services Mike Ryan has previously said the council was “unable to ensure a safe and welcoming environment,” following feedback on social media, during meetings, and from emails and phone calls.
The now-cancelled event had been slammed by Destiny Church. Earlier this week, leader Brian Tamaki warned if the event was not shut down, he would instruct his supporters to shut it down.
In an interview, Hannah, who performs in drag as Willy SmacknTush, said it had been “an awful week,” and comments had been “really disappointing and quite scary.”