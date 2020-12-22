Dr Peter Bramley appointed as new CDHB chief

Peter Bramley. Photo / Supplied

Dr Peter Bramley has been appointed the new chief executive of the Canterbury and West Coast DHBs.

Bramley is currently chief executive of Nelson Marlborough Health.

He was appointed acting chief executive earlier this year and was in the role during August when David Meates resigned.

The CDHB has been plagued with issues since the announcement of a $180 million deficit.

Several other members of the executive leadership team have resigned since July this year.

Board chairman Sir John Hansen said through his various roles in health and management. Bramley has managed a wide range of challenging scenarios and has a proven track record in bringing about large-scale transformation.

"His reputation is as a people person, who can support and enable others to achieve great things. During his time with us as acting chief executive he proved his relationship management skills and worked positively with all stakeholders from throughout the health system. He has strong networks and familiarity with the sector.

"Importantly, Peter is aware of our financial situation and knows there are plenty of challenges and opportunities ahead," Hansen.

Bramley said he looked forward to moving to Canterbury and starting the new role.

"I enjoyed my time in Canterbury and on the Coast and know I'm going to be responsible for two very different DHBs – both have a wealth of talent, and both have complex, but different challenges. With fantastic teams to work with on both sides of the alps, I know we can achieve great things."

Bramley's first day will be on February 15.