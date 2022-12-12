Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dr Ang Jury: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
9 mins to read
Dr Ang Jury is the chief executive officer at Women's Refuge.

Dr Ang Jury is the chief executive officer at Women's Refuge.

MYSTORY

Dr Ang Jury has worked within Women’s Refuge since the 1990s taking every role from volunteer to advocate, management to board and today she is chief executive.

I had a normal 1960s upbringing in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand