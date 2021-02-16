Downed trees: SH5 between Napier and Taupo due to reopen at 1pm

Truck drivers wait at the SH5 closure in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

State Highway 5 between Taupo and Napier should be open by 1pm on Wednesday.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said about 10 trees had come down, with crews on site.

The road is expected to be open by 1pm, and motorists were advised to wait for the road to reopen, as routes to Napier via Gisborne or Palmerston North added five hours to the journey.

The spokeswoman said no damage to the road occurred.

"Our crews are now working on-site to clear the trees and repair power lines," she said. "Our contractors expect to have the road open by 1pm today.

"Please continue to use the detour routes via Palmerston North or Gisborne in the meantime. The Taihape-Napier Rd is also open, however is only suitable for light vehicles."

NZTA Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said contractors were unable to remove the trees until the strong winds die down.

State Highway 5 remains closed between Napier and Taupo after multiple fallen trees blocked the road. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Wild weather across the country also caused havoc along other roads including part of State Highway 2, near Twyford, on Tuesday.

Part of SH2, Twyford, was also closed from about 5.30pm on Tuesday following a car crash at the roundabout with Evenden Rd.

Traffic was down to one lane with traffic management in place, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they attended the crash and one patient was treated on site.

A heavy rain warning remained in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne until 11pm on Tuesday, with motorists warned to be mindful of hazardous driving conditions such as surface flooding and slips.

Strong to gale south easterlies over the North Island eased on Wednesday morning, with the strong wind warning and watch lifted.

On Thursday, some drizzle is expected in Te Urewera, while cloud and fine spells are due south of Wairoa in the afternoon.

The southerlies are due to gradually die out across the region, according to MetService.

Friday will be fine across Hawke's Bay, with some light winds.