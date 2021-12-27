Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dom Kafatolu: Send cash not stuff if you want to help the Pacific in a cyclone

5 minutes to read
An image of Tropical Cyclone Ruby from earlier this month. Photo / MetService, Twitter

An image of Tropical Cyclone Ruby from earlier this month. Photo / MetService, Twitter

NZ Herald

The Pacific cyclone season has officially started, and this month we had the first named Tropical Cyclone ('Ruby').

It's a reminder that the risk of disasters in the Pacific doesn't stop just because it's the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.