Heather's dog was attacked by another off-lead dog in the dog park, and she believes he is now dead. Her message to other dog owners is to be responsible.

A Rotorua couple are devastated after their small dog was attacked by a larger one at a dog park - and later vanished.

Heather Kelly and her husband Ken fear the worst after their 4.5kg Chinese crested papillon cross, 14-year-old Scamp, survived the attack at a dog park but then went missing.

The couple were walking Scamp at the Scion dog park on Monday when a runner and her larger dog came along the path.

Ken called Scamp to one side of the path to give the runner some room, and Scamp sat down at his feet.

But the couple were not expecting the large dog to attack.

Heather Kelly at the dog park where Scamp was attacked. Photo / Andrew Warner

Heather told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend the bigger dog took hold of Scamp with its mouth and she and her husband were unable to release it.

They both received injuries to their hands as their own dog tried to break free.

Heather said the attacking dog's owner stood about 30m away and did not try to control her dog - and instead claimed it was Scamp's fault, before leaving.

Scamp was taken to the vet. He had no broken bones or puncture wounds but, "he was really, really hurt inside".

That night she could tell he was in a lot of pain, and his eyes were glassy as he went to sleep, she said.

The next day she went out to run some errands but when she got back, Scamp had disappeared.

Heather was in tears as she said: "He's taken himself off somewhere to die alone."

Heather said, in her view: "The woman didn't care. That's what really gets me."

Her message to dog owners now was to be responsible. She had left a message at the dog park conveying this to other users. It read, "farewell Scamp."

Chinese crested papillon cross Scamp has been missing since Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

"It's not the dog's fault, it's the owners."

Rotorua Lakes Council community and regulatory services manager Kurt Williams said the council had received 180 reports of attacks between January 1 and September 15.

46 - reported attacks on people.

108 - reported attacks on domestic animals.

26 - reported attacks on stock.

He said if anyone had experienced or witnessed a dog attack, it was important to gather as much information as possible about the offending dog and owner, including the location of the attack, description of the dog/dogs involved and vehicle registration numbers if possible.



"The sooner the attack is reported to [the] council the better. Attacks can be reported 24/7."

Photos and videos of the incident were also useful and it can be helpful to get the contact details of other people who witnessed or provided assistance during the event, he said.

Once an attack is reported to the council, its Animal Control team will investigate the incident and determine appropriate action.

He said it was aware of the incident involving Scamp and it was under investigation.

"Regardless of location, the key responsibilities of a dog owner are to care for their dog, keep other people and animals safe around their dog, and to ensure dogs are secured on properties at all times."

Unfortunately, roaming dogs can also lead to attacks on people and other animals, he said.

He provided steps to prevent "distressing situations", which included owners knowing where their dog was at all times and making sure their dog was regularly exercised under effective control by way of leash or voice command (instant recall) - even in dedicated dog exercise areas.

"You are responsible for ensuring your dog is provided with the proper care, attention, food, water, shelter and exercise it needs.

"Remember that your dog is part of your whānau and deserves to be included in your adventures."

All dogs, large and small, can potentially attack if the right circumstances exist, and this can have disastrous consequences for all involved, he said.

He said to ensure dogs are desexed and registered and owners should talk to their whānau (particularly children) about what to do if a roaming dog approaches them.

"Remember the key message: if a dog is on its own, leave it alone. If approached, make yourself look as large as possible and if you can, put something between you and the dog (eg a bike or fence) and speak loudly and with authority.

"Do not run or turn your back on the dog, but back away slowly. As soon as you are in a safe position, call council and provide as much detail as possible about the dog and situation."