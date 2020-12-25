Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Doctor denied C-section at Auckland Hospital: 'Why is the Ministry of Health controlling how we birth?'

4 minutes to read

Auckland DHB wants to reduce the number of elective C-sections. Photo / 123rf.com

Nicholas Jones
By:

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A doctor who was initially denied a caesarean section says all women should be able to choose the surgery.

The new mother works at Auckland City Hospital, and used a private obstetrician during her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.