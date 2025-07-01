Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Auckland boy-racer crackdown sees 154 infringement notices issued, 10 vehicles impounded, 13 arrests

By Charlyse Tansey
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police issued 154 infringement notices, impounded 10 vehicles and arrested 13 people in a boy-racer crackdown across Auckland in June.

Police issued 154 infringement notices, impounded 10 vehicles and arrested 13 people in a boy-racer crackdown across Auckland in June.

Ten vehicles have been taken off the road, 154 infringement notices handed out and 13 people arrested after a police crackdown in Auckland on boy racers.

Waitematā district road policing co-ordinator senior sergeant Damian Albert said that targeting boy racers and illegally modified cars was part of a fortnight-long

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland