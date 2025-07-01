Police issued 154 infringement notices, impounded 10 vehicles and arrested 13 people in a boy-racer crackdown across Auckland in June.

Waitematā district road policing co-ordinator senior sergeant Damian Albert said that targeting boy racers and illegally modified cars was part of a fortnight-long operation focused on stopping anti-social road behaviour.

He said that during the operation, which took place on Fridays and Saturdays in the final two weeks of June, 299 drivers were stopped with a string of results including more than 154 infringement notices issued, 10 vehicles impounded and 13 arrests.

Nearly 300 boy racers were stopped by police in the fortnight-long operation in Auckland.

Albert said the focus was not only on illegal and dangerous driving, but driver compliance around licensing and vehicle safety.