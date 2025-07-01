Police issued 154 infringement notices, impounded 10 vehicles and arrested 13 people in a boy-racer crackdown across Auckland in June.
Waitematā district road policing co-ordinator senior sergeant Damian Albert said that targeting boy racers and illegally modified cars was part of a fortnight-longoperation focused on stopping anti-social road behaviour.
He said that during the operation, which took place on Fridays and Saturdays in the final two weeks of June, 299 drivers were stopped with a string of results including more than 154 infringement notices issued, 10 vehicles impounded and 13 arrests.
Albert said the focus was not only on illegal and dangerous driving, but driver compliance around licensing and vehicle safety.
“Altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts, airbag modifications, window tints, lighting, tyres and window stickers were just some of the vehicle faults we detected.”
As well as targeting safety and compliance, officers carried out hundreds of traffic stops, resulting in arrests for drink-driving, possession of drugs, breaching bail conditions and various other offences.
Albert said summons were also issued for driving while disqualified, sustained loss of traction and the serving of demerit suspension notices.
During the operation, officers also stopped a motorcycle seen travelling at speed on Lincoln Rd.