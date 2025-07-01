Heavy rain in some areas last week resulted in widespread flooding, slips and road closures. Photo / RNZ

Heavy rain in some areas last week resulted in widespread flooding, slips and road closures. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

MetService has issued new orange heavy rain warnings for the already sodden Nelson and Tasman districts.

The warning for Tasman, west of Motueka, runs from 3am Thursday to 9pm, and anticipates 120 to 150mm of rain, with more possible around the coast.

The warning for the remainder of the district, as well as the Nelson District, Richmond and Bryant Ranges including the Rai Valley, and the Marlborough Sounds, is from 6am to 9pm on Thursday, and forecasts 80 to 100mm of rain about the Sounds and ranges.

More than 300mm of rain fell in some areas late last week, leading to widespread flooding, slips and road closures.