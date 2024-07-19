Born in Gisborne and educated in Te Awamutu, DJ Mills lives with mother Sarah in Pirongia, 12 kilometres west of Te Awamutu.
Trevor Mills said his grandson was a keen golfer and footballer until he discovered photography when he was about 14. Then he devoted most of his spare time to his new interest.
A February 2022 Te Awamutu News profile said DJ used to stream video games on the livestreaming platform Twitch, where he earned enough money to buy a small camera. He also made money landscaping part-time and working for the Covid-19 helpline.