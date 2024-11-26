The Westpac Rescue Chopper landed on Mākara Beach to rescue the sick diver. Photo / Life Flight

The man has since contacted the Life Flight Trust to thank the team who rescued him.

“I’m very grateful to my diving buddies who knew something was wrong and brought me to shore, to Simon from the police, Wellington Free Ambulance, and Nigel from the Life Flight team. Thank you for getting me to care,” he said in a statement shared by Life Flight.

Intensive care flight paramedic Nigel Stephens said the man was companion diving and developed decompression sickness upon surfacing.

“His companions recognised the seriousness of his condition and called for help. They motored to shore where they were met by WFA paramedics who then activated the LifeFlight Trust Helicopter.

“The diver was in a serious condition and transferred to the nearest available decompression chamber which happened to be in Christchurch.”

The diver was flown to Christchurch where the nearest hyperbaric chamber was. Photo / Life Flight

He described the diver as “acutely unwell” and said the most “definitive” treatment would be to fly him to the hyperbaric chamber.

“The sooner recompression therapy for decompression sickness is begun, the better the result is likely to be,” he said.

“It’s not uncommon for us to retrieve patients with mild to severe symptoms from decompression sickness. Summer’s fast approaching, so we are expecting the presentations to increase.”

Westpac chopper pilot James McKinstry said when the mission came in they immediately checked if the patient was onshore or at sea to know whether a sea winch was required.

“Knowing that the patient was being treated by Wellington Free Ambulance, and that the condition was likely ‘The bends’ we prepared for a flight to Christchurch,” he said.

The man was companion diving near Mākara Beach.

“Police and Wellington Free Ambulance were on scene when we landed on the Mākara shore.

“Flying at high altitudes for someone with decompression sickness can pose a risk, so I maintained a low-level flight of 500 feet. We ended up getting a few waves from people on the ground as we flew down to Christchurch.”

He said the winds were favourable and they were able to fly to Christchurch without stopping or needing to refuel at Kaikōura, “which helped us get the patient to care as soon as possible”.

Symptoms/signs of decompression sickness

Unusual fatigue

Skin itch

Pain in joints and/or muscles of the arms, legs or torso

Dizziness, vertigo, ringing in the ears

Numbness, tingling and paralysis

Shortness of breath

Paralysis, muscle weakness

Difficulty urinating

Confusion, personality changes, bizarre behaviour

Amnesia, tremors

Staggering

Collapse or unconsciousness

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.