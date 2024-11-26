The man has since contacted the Life Flight Trust to thank the team who rescued him.
“I’m very grateful to my diving buddies who knew something was wrong and brought me to shore, to Simon from the police, Wellington Free Ambulance, and Nigel from the Life Flight team. Thank you for getting me to care,” he said in a statement shared by Life Flight.
Intensive care flight paramedic Nigel Stephens said the man was companion diving and developed decompression sickness upon surfacing.
“His companions recognised the seriousness of his condition and called for help. They motored to shore where they were met by WFA paramedics who then activated the LifeFlight Trust Helicopter.
“The diver was in a serious condition and transferred to the nearest available decompression chamber which happened to be in Christchurch.”
He described the diver as “acutely unwell” and said the most “definitive” treatment would be to fly him to the hyperbaric chamber.
“The sooner recompression therapy for decompression sickness is begun, the better the result is likely to be,” he said.
“It’s not uncommon for us to retrieve patients with mild to severe symptoms from decompression sickness. Summer’s fast approaching, so we are expecting the presentations to increase.”
Westpac chopper pilot James McKinstry said when the mission came in they immediately checked if the patient was onshore or at sea to know whether a sea winch was required.
“Knowing that the patient was being treated by Wellington Free Ambulance, and that the condition was likely ‘The bends’ we prepared for a flight to Christchurch,” he said.
“Police and Wellington Free Ambulance were on scene when we landed on the Mākara shore.
“Flying at high altitudes for someone with decompression sickness can pose a risk, so I maintained a low-level flight of 500 feet. We ended up getting a few waves from people on the ground as we flew down to Christchurch.”
He said the winds were favourable and they were able to fly to Christchurch without stopping or needing to refuel at Kaikōura, “which helped us get the patient to care as soon as possible”.