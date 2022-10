The diver was located in the water at 8.15pm, but could not be revived, police said.

A diver has been found dead after a search in Hawke's Bay this evening.

Police received a report at 7.35pm after the diver failed to surface at Aramoana Beach.

Further details regarding the diver will not be released until all necessary family notifications have taken place.