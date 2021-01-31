Dive squad to join search after man goes missing following swim in Canterbury's Waimakariri River

The Coastguard was called to help and the police national dive squad will also join search efforts. File photo / Ben Fraser

A man has gone missing after swimming in Canterbury's Waimakariri River.

Police were called when the man's friends could not find him after he went swimming near the Waimakariri Bridge.

Despite police searching the river with help from the Kaiapoi Coastguard on Saturday night, the man could not be found.

The Police National Dive Squad has been sent to the area and is expected to join the search tomorrow.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should phone 105 and quote file number 210130/5446.