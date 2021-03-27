Disgraced Catholic Bishop Charles Drennan kept his title

The former Catholic Bishop of Palmerston North who resigned after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour with a young woman is still a bishop and receiving financial help from the church. Photo / AP

The former Catholic Bishop of Palmerston North who resigned after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour with a young woman is still a bishop and receiving financial help from the church.

Charles Drennan resigned in October 2019 after having his resignation accepted by the Vatican. However, although being stripped of his pastoral duties, he kept the title of bishop and was not defrocked.

Shortly after his resignation, it emerged a second woman made a similar complaint against Drennan several years before his relationship with the first woman came to light.

An investigation by the church found the behaviour was unacceptable for a bishop, but not against the law.

Cardinal John Dew said Bishop Drennan was required to move out of the diocese, ordered not to carry out any ministry, but that Drennan remained a non-practicising bishop.

At a hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, Cardinal Dew said the Pope was the only person who could remove a bishop from office.

He said the Vatican had all of the information and he really didn't not know why action had not been taken to laicize the bishop.

After Drennan was stripped of his pastoral duties as a bishop, survivors individuals came forward to say he had failed to do enough as bishop to safegaurd them in his diocese.

He had also played a key role in a Catholic body Te Ropu Tautoko, tasked with liaising with the Royal Commission of Inquiry, collating and handing over documents on abuse claims and the Church's response to these.

