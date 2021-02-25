Dirt biker crackdown: Police impound bikes, issue grim rider death warning

Eight dirt, road and quad bikes have been seized in the past seven days as police vow to crack down on illegal riding fearing a death is "only a matter of time".

Counties Manukau police are today putting dirt bike riders on notice after impounding the bikes involved in three separate incidents across the region.

They fear the upsurge of illegal dirt bike riding and dangerous stunts executed on the region's roads is putting lives at risk and it is only a matter of time before a rider dies.

Police today revealed there had been at least three serious traffic accidents involving dirt and quad bikers on south Auckland roads, with one rider left severely injured.

Two well-publicised incidents at Māngere's Walter Massey Park and the Howick Golf Course on Musick Point had ruined turf and put bystanders in danger.

A number of bikes, some stolen, have been recovered after being discovered dumped in bushes.

Police say in the most recent incident, three dirt bikes and two road bikes were impounded following a report of a group of riders travelling around Musick Point in Bucklands Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Some of the riders dumped their bikes in the bushes when police arrived and fled on foot.

Thanks to the help of golfers at the Howick Golf Course and members of the public, officers were able to locate and seize five bikes, one of which was stolen.

A youth was apprehended at the scene and enquiries are ongoing by staff to identify other riders involved.

Police impound dirt bikes after an incident in Counties Manukau. Photo / Police

In another incident, Counties Manukau Police seized a quad bike last Friday after it was observed ripping up turf at Walter Massey Park.

The council was notified and further action is likely to follow against the rider.

Police also received a report on February of a crash where a quad bike rider without a helmet was injured after he was seen coming off a bike on Yates Rd in Māngere.

Officers attended the crash scene however no rider or bike was located on the road. Further enquiries by staff found a male at a nearby address with "significant" injuries being treated by ambulance.

Two bikes were impounded from the property with police unable to rule out charges to be laid against the rider.

In the past week police say they have also received reports of crashes where dirt bikers have been injured after crashing into vehicles in Ōtara and Māngere Bridge, with enquiries ongoing into these incidents.

In one incident on February 19, a male who wasn't wearing a helmet drove through a red-light in Ōtara and crashed into another vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and was very lucky to sustain only moderate injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and charges are likely to be laid.

Counties Manukau road policing manager inspector Kay Lane warned it is only a matter of time before one of these riders was killed.

"In general, these dirt bike riders show little regard for their own safety or the safety of those around them on the roads.

"We are continuing to see riders put themselves and other motorists in significant danger by driving recklessly, carrying out dangerous stunts and failing to wear helmets.

"We are appealing to these riders to stop putting themselves and other road users at risk. It may seem like fun until one of your mates is seriously hurt," said Lane.

She said it was illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it was roadworthy with a current warrant and registration. Anyone riding a bike with an engine capacity above 50cc needed to have a motorbike licence.

Police were appealing to parents and family members to take responsibility for the actions of these riders, some of whom were youths, and ensure they were acting safely and wearing helmets.

Bikes are impounded after they were ridden across Howick Golf Course on Sunday. Photo / Police

"The last thing we want is to have to knock on your door and tell you that your loved one has been killed or seriously injured in a crash," said the inspector.

Police were also continuing to investigate the Waitangi Day mass bike ride event, which caused significant travel disruption across Auckland.

Officers were currently reviewing dozens of hours of CCTV footage of the bike ride.

One-hundred-and-seventy vehicles have been identified as taking part in the ride and police were continuing to identify those riders and vehicles involved in traffic offences with a view of taking further action.

Inspector Lane said police now needed the public to help identify bike riders responsible for offending on our roads and to locate their bikes.

"We want to hear from family members or neighbours who can provide information about the identity of these riders and/or the properties where these bikes are located.

"Police will continue to seize and impound illegal road and dirt bikes and take follow up action against those responsible for offending."

Police ask anyone with footage of dirt bike riders offending on the roads to upload it to: https://dirtbike.nzpolice.org/