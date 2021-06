The Kaituna River mouth along Ford Road on the western Bay of Plenty coastline. Source: Google

One person is in a serious condition after being rescued from the Kaituna River mouth in the Bay of Plenty coast after a dinghy capsized.

Emergency services were notified of a dinghy capsizing on the Kaituna River along Ford Road about 11:45am today.

Police said two occupants of the dinghy were pulled from the water and one was in a serious condition.

The Kaituna River mouth opens up to the Bay of Plenty coastline about 20km east of Mount Maunganui.