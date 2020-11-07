Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dilworth School to face class action over historical abuse against students

5 minutes to read

Dilworth School, which is already involved in a trial of seven former staff members on historical charges, is now facing a class action. Photo / Dean Purcell

Isaac Davison
By:

Social Issues Reporter, NZ Herald

Former Dilworth students who were allegedly abused at the school are launching a class action lawsuit.

A group of old boys have approached Christchurch law firm GCA Lawyers, which has begun collecting statements and doing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.