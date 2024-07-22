Advertisement
Digger operator dies in river tragedy near Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
A digger operator died this morning when the machine he was operating tipped over in the Waimatā River near Gisborne.

The 30 tonne excavator was working in the river when the tragedy occurred.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John ambulance and the Trust Tairāwhiti rescue helicopter were called to the scene about 10.20am.

It happened on a property about 20km up Waimatā Valley Rd, past Utting Rd, in the river about 100 metres off the road.

“The excavator rolled, trapping the male operator inside the cab, which went under water about 10 metres off the riverbank,” an emergency services spokesman said.

“The cab of the machine was completely submerged.”

The alarm was raised by other contractors who were there.

“Others at the scene swam out to the machine to try to free the driver, but they were unable to get him out,” the spokesman said.

Efforts to recover the vehicle and the driver continued into the afternoon.

“Other machinery was to be used to right the excavator to get the driver out.”

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two crews to the scene of the tragedy and one crew remained there during the afternoon to assist in the recovery operation.

A St John crew were on standby at the scene, but they were not required and returned to Gisborne.

A police inquiry is under way on behalf of the coroner.


More to come.

