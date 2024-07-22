Digger operator dies in river tragedy near Gisborne

Joe Biden drops out of the US presidential race and calls to roll out caps on what people pay for public transport across the country in today's New Zealand Herald headlines.

A digger operator died this morning when the machine he was operating tipped over in the Waimatā River near Gisborne.

The 30 tonne excavator was working in the river when the tragedy occurred.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John ambulance and the Trust Tairāwhiti rescue helicopter were called to the scene about 10.20am.

It happened on a property about 20km up Waimatā Valley Rd, past Utting Rd, in the river about 100 metres off the road.

“The excavator rolled, trapping the male operator inside the cab, which went under water about 10 metres off the riverbank,” an emergency services spokesman said.