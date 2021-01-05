Diesel spill on Dunedin's Baldwin Street

A fuel spill closed the world's steepest street yesterday.

Firefighters were called to Baldwin St, in Dunedin's North East Valley, about 2.45pm, after reports of a fuel leak running down the street from the top of the hill.

Station Officer Phillip De Rooy said the spill was about 300m long. Footpaths were kept open but the street was closed to vehicles.

The incident did not stop people from making the steep climb up the world famous attraction.

Emily Demchick, of Dunedin, said she noticed the spill when she reached the top of the street.

Firefighters cordoned off Baldwin St, in Dunedin, yesterday afternoon after a fuel spill. Photo / Craig Baxter

She believed the spill had come from a truck parked at the top of the street.

"There was a group of tradies standing up the top and the diesel leak was spilling down the middle."

Dunedin City Council infrastructure services general manager Simon Drew said the cause was believed to be a leaking vehicle fuel tank.

The combination of fuel and yesterday afternoon's rain made the road slippery and dangerous, he said.

Residents could still walk home on footpaths but the road was not safe to drive on.

The road was due to be reopened last night.