Police were notified just after 6pm that a truck had rolled, spilling diesel. Photo / File

Police were notified just after 6pm that a truck had rolled, spilling diesel. Photo / File

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

A truck has rolled on Cambridge Rd, Tamahere, spilling diesel - with concerns that some may have gone into the waterways.

Police were notified of the incident just after 6pm.

"Northbound traffic is reported to be backed up," a spokeswoman said.

She said emergency services are at the scene and the Waikato District Council has been notified.