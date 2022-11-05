Diana Clement: How to beat the squeeze of inflation

Inflation is biting hard and we need to be mindful of how we spend, says Diana Clement. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Spend less, waste less, and beat the squeeze. With inflation running at 7.2 per cent and goods and services getting more expensive, the inflation shocker of 2022 is far from over.

There’s nothing like a good financial crisis to change our ways. My automatic reaction to prices going up is to buy less.

I’m a sucker for watching “things I don’t buy anymore” videos, which YouTube serves up to me in between Ukraine war updates. These videos show just how many things, and services, we can do without. Everything from dryer sheets and air fresheners, to Netflix and gym memberships.

I’m sometimes amazed at how I substitute or simply don’t buy stuff anymore. It’s amazing what can be cut down or out by reframing the concept of needs. When I stop buying things, somehow the “need” for many of them disappears. Stick that, inflation.

Some examples of the many purchases I’ve cut out completely are: ziplock bags and clingfilm, most ready-made foods, makeup wipes, replacements for anything with life left in it, nicknacks, kitchen tools, Netflix and much more.

Former money-eating purchases that I’ve substituted include cotton wool (replaced with reusable), most cleaning products (vinegar or baking soda), greetings cards (now homemade), disposable razors (for reusable), new clothes (op shop), gym classes (YouTube), wrapping paper (newspaper and reused ribbons) and many, many, more.

I notice a lot of purchases that we didn’t know we “needed” until they were invented. Fabric softener is one of those. The same vinegar that now replaces a lot of our previous expensive cleaning products can be used in the washing machine if something such as a towel needs softening. Likewise, I’ve stopped buying shampoo, conditioner and bodywash in plastic pump packs and gone back to cheaper, less wasteful soap, shampoo and conditioner bars.

It can be a real eye-opener to find that an “essential” was simply something we’ve been conditioned to buy. A great example that affects half of the population for a good chunk of their lives, is tampons. I was astounded when I was introduced to menstrual cups. Buy one, and it lasts for years and years.

Plastic water bottles are a common item that the YouTubers cut out. Supermarkets and dairies are full of them. Yet water from our taps is drinkable and free. If you’re really worried, use a filter.

The price of eggs is set to rise due to inflation and incoming law changes. Photo / Getty Images

High on many of the YouTube “things I don’t buy anymore” lists is fast fashion. This is one I think about a lot. Younger people in particular like to be fashionable and it can be very tempting to pop into H&M or Hallenstein Brothers to buy the latest lines.

Restricting the number of items in a wardrobe, capsule style, can help reduce spending and save the planet. Most of the YouTubers in question go through a long list of fast-fashion-related items that they’ve cut out including shoes, pantyhose, accessories, handbags, random jewellery, costumes and more. Donating last year’s items to the op shop doesn’t count as a get-out-of-jail-free card. A proportion of those items end up in landfill.

Beauty products are another commonly cut item. Buying a ton of beauty products adds up to a whole lot of expense. I’m not saying go cold turkey. But use up what you have. That covers purchases such as fragrances, tanning lotion, makeup brushes, nail polish, acrylics, cuticle creams, eyeshadow palettes and so on.

It’s also the same story for the food in your fridge. Plan your meals around what you have.

Finally, don’t feel guilty. I always find items on the don’t-buy list that I haven’t yet managed to wean myself off or substitute. Being mindful about them is a good start for cutting spending. Can you cut your usage in half? That means spending less, which is the point when countering inflation.