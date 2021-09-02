DHB asks for removal of Facebook posts about walk-in vaccination

A post made by Vic Deals said they were asked to remove posts about walk-in vaccinations.

A Wellington community Facebook page has been asked by health authorities to delete posts about walk-in vaccinations, as they were "not accurate".

The popular community page Vic Deals gave an update earlier today saying posts made about walk-in vaccinations had been deleted by the admins.

They said they were advised by the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB that people needed to book "otherwise it creates chaos."

A CCDHB spokesperson confirmed they had asked Vic Deals to remove the posts.

A vaccination clinic in Kilbirnie yesterday said bookings were encouraged but not a requirement. Photo / Supplied

"We have asked Vic Deals to remove posts advertising walk-in and drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in our region as the posts are not accurate," they said.

"All clinics are for booked appointments only and having people attend clinics across the region without a booking causes significant pressure on our vaccination teams, and can create traffic management issues and affect safe distancing."

A drive-through clinic prioritising Māori and Pacific families was held in Porirua earlier this week and specified no booking was required.

Yesterday a clinic in Kilbirnie, also targeting Pacific families, said it bookings were not a requirement and it would accept walk-ins.

While walk-ins had been accepted at both drive-through clinics, Capital and Coast District Health Board said bookings were the still "strongest preference."

A drive-through clinic at Sky Stadium in Wellington had also been operating since last Friday.

Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB Chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said the Sky Stadium drive-through clinic had administered more than 5000 vaccinations by the end of the day on Wednesday, averaging 1000 a day for each day it had been open.

"With 753 booked appointments today, the centre is fully booked – it should be noted that the number of vaccinations administered is usually higher than booking numbers as multiple people attend in a single car.

"Tomorrow is also fully booked with 420 bookings – fewer, as we have reduced the number of lanes for the final day – however we aim to make a further 100 appointments available by midday today."