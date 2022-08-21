'Devastating' - Jacinda Ardern surveys flood damage in Nelson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Nelson this morning to observe the damage from the recent flooding. Photo / Tim Cuff

The Prime Minister is in Nelson visiting flood-affected areas today and speaking to impacted residents.

Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough have been devastated by a week of heavy rain, flooding and major slips.

Jacinda Ardern said the stories she's heard so far are devastating and there is potential for further slips, particularly with more heavy rain on the way.

Ardern will head up Maitai Valley/Nile St from 8.30am to 10am, before heading to the Trafalgar Centre to meet those affected by the flooding from 10am to 10.30am.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks over the Matai River with Response Controller Alec Louverdis lduring her tour of flood-hit Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff

Ardern told reporters it was clear they would need an increase in the mayoral relief fund.

She said the relief fund allows for immediate needs to be met, but it will not be the quantum required for this recovery.

"You see the scale of the damage and what it's done to peoples homes and it is devastating. You can't imagine coming back after being evacuated in a hurry fearing probably for your own families safety and then coming back and seeing for the first time whats happened to your home and all of your worldly belongings," Ardern said.

"It's very hard to imagine what that would feel like."

Again she said she was reminded of the sense of community spirit in places like the region.

"I expect that we'll be working together with local Government for some time to come but particularly with a focus with the roading network in the immediate aftermath of these events. There are isolated communities that we need to get back up and connected into the roading network."

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the initial assessment is that State Highway 6 will still be closed for a "little while" but once it's safe to do so, it will be cleared "pretty quick".

Ardern said they are keen to hear the best ways they can support the rural communities, and they take their lead from those on the ground in those communities.

"This is the worst possible time, carving, lambing, the impact is huge, we're very mindful of that."

Ardern said one of the issues was that at the moment we are seeing events like these in quick succession.

"How many times have we seen the words one in 100 year event. They are becoming more frequent and look that's cause for us to plan, cause for us to prepare."

Everyone Ardern has spoken to today, she said, had accommodation, "and we would like to make sure that remains the case".

She said the full cost will come over time, but they are there to support the local community and local Government.

A state of emergency remains in place, and there are still significant road closures in some parts of the region.

This comes as a shocking video emerged showing a large land slip progressing, and trees being dragged down by the moving earth.

The video was shared on Facebook and the user said the slip occurred in Marybank on Thursday evening.

More than 350 major slips are affecting roads and homes across the region, according to Civil Defence, the NelsonApp reports.

Controller Alec Louverdis spoke to displaced residents at Saxton Stadium yesterday and said the journey will be long for the region to recover, the news website said.

They noted as the scale of the clean-up starts to become clear, those affected have been touched by how the community has rallied around them.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the Tasman region, west of Motueka from 1pm today.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it's an area they're keeping an eye on after last week's extreme rainfall.

Scott Tambirasi helped clear this culvert of debris at night, as high rains hit Nelson. Photo / Supplied

He said while it normally wouldn't meet the criteria for a heavy rain watch, 20 to 40 millimetres could accumulate in some places around the Tasman district.

Corrigan warned there was a chance of more heavy rain in Tasman on Thursday - and they're continuing to monitor conditions.

In Christchurch, thick fog is expected to hang over the city until midday and MetService is urging motorists to take care on the roads as visibility drops to about 100 metres.

At least one flight has been cancelled from Auckland into Christchurch this morning.

Corrigan said a dull, grey afternoon is forecast once the fog clears, but it's here to stay all morning.

He says the fog will rise up off the ground and become low-cloud.