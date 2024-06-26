Three bodies found in the search for missing fisherman, teenager bowled at racer meet loses leg and Wynyard Quarter to be re-connected. Video / NZ Herald

Drag performers are set to file defamation action against Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki after protests against their library storytime events.

Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett, known by their performing names Coco and Erika Flash, will file the claim at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

The legal claims against Destiny Church include allegations of breach of contract, conspiracy to injure and unlawful means conspiracy, and defamation.

Destiny Church has protested at LGBTQI+ events in the past months.

Torrance is set to address the media outside the court after filing the claim.