Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki faces court action from drag queens

Jaime Lyth
By
Drag performers are set to file defamation action against Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki after protests against their library storytime events.

Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett, known by their performing names Coco and Erika Flash, will file the claim at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

The legal claims against Destiny Church include allegations of breach of contract, conspiracy to injure and unlawful means conspiracy, and defamation.

Destiny Church has protested at LGBTQI+ events in the past months.

Torrance is set to address the media outside the court after filing the claim.

Daniel Lockett as Erika Flash (left) and Sunita Torrance as Coco with Hastings Distric Councillor Wendy Schollum at a Rainbow Storytime NZ childrens' reading event at a library in Hastings May 2022.
Entertainment company Haus of Flash Limited said the breach of contract relates to the cancellation of shows they were booked to perform, which were allegedly cancelled due to Tamaki and Destiny Church members.

An Upper Hutt drag king storytime was cancelled this week after opposition from Destiny Church.

Haus of Flash gave examples of statements allegedly made by Tamaki and Destiny Church members, including that drag queen story time was “like the wolf dressed as granny waiting for [Little] Red Riding Hood”; “foul predator behaviour”; “grooming” and “targeting our innocent kids with their filth”.

Destiny Church has already faced court action for anti-LGBTQI+ protests. Tamaki’s grandson-in-law Ford O’Connor pleaded guilty to vandalising the Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing in March.

Three people were charged over defacing the Gisborne rainbow crossing after Destiny Church members protested outside a planned drag queen reading event in March.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki. Photo / Alex Burton
Torrance and Lockett have created a Givealittle page to help raise funds for the court action.

A spokesperson for Tamaki and Destiny Church said they would release a statement today.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021, as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.



