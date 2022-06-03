Auckland Harbour Bridge, July 4, 1994: The day that walking was allowed. Photo / NZ Herald

This photo is not a fake, although several people on Facebook seem desperate to believe it is. In 1974, the Government responded to a bus strike in Auckland by closing to cars one of the harbour bridge clip-ons. On July 4, many people on the North Shore walked to their jobs in town and some rode their bicycles. Even though it rained, as the photo shows.

Could we do that again? Transport analyst Richard Young says he's looked at hourly traffic data on the bridge for the last nine years and he thinks we could. This is for two reasons.



The first is that, despite massive population growth on the Shore, there has not been a massive growth in the number of vehicles on the bridge. In fact, since 2008 it's hardly grown at all. The reason is mass transit: the Northern Busway. About 1000 buses cross the bridge every week day and, in normal non-Covid times, they carry about 40 per cent of morning peak commuters. The dedicated busway has just been extended to Albany, which means that number will rise.

The second reason concerns a phenomenon that occurs when you increase or reduce the road capacity. If you increase it, you get "induced demand": having more motorway lanes encourages more driving. This is the reason those extra lanes near Papakura are already full. The reverse is also true: when you reduce the available road space, demand reduces too. Some of the traffic disappears. People catch the bus, take another route, drive at a different time of day or just stay home.

Induced and reduced demand were first identified in America in the 1930s and have been repeatedly measured all over the world ever since. Including on bridges that used to carry only vehicles and now allow bikes and walking too.

We've known it for close on 100 years, although the "more roads" dinosaurs deny it to this day. Just last month, in a story headlined "Gridlock nightmare", the AA called for more roads because the focus on public transport "wasn't working". It's working very well, as that Northern Busway data shows. And when the City Rail Link opens, it will double the city's rail capacity, adding the equivalent of 16 lanes of motorway traffic at peak times.

The transport agency Waka Kotahi seems to think demand on the harbour bridge would need to reduce by 17,000 vehicles at peak, if traffic was to flow smoothly with a lane closed. But it has produced no evidence for this. Young says if a closed lane reduced demand by just 1000 vehicles at peak times, "traffic on the bridge would still flow pretty well". Given that it carries about 170,000 vehicles a day, that's a tiny, easily achievable reduction.

What if he's right? If he is, we could easily give two lanes to cycling and walking, as they did in 1974. Why aren't we even testing it?

E. T. Lanigan, of Birkenhead, commuting into the city by bike on July 4, 1994. Photo / NZ Herald

Design for Living is a regular series in Canvas magazine.