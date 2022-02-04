Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Design for Living: Seoul's daylighted inner-city stream

3 minutes to read
Fun time in the Cheonggyecheon Stream in central Seoul. Photo / Getty Images

Fun time in the Cheonggyecheon Stream in central Seoul. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Seoul is a city of 25 million and until about 20 years ago, everyone thought it really needed its expressways. But the ambitious mayor of the South Korean capital, Lee Myung-bak, had other ideas.

In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.