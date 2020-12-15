Desert Rd murder case: 'Naive' only child helped dispose of man's body

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky, was found buried on the side of Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Rd near Tongariro. Photo / Supplied

A culture emerging from China's one-child policy has been cited as a reason one man felt compelled to help his friends dispose of a murdered man near the Desert Rd.

Yuzhen Zhang, 29, was one of four people charged after father-of-two Bao Chang Wang's remains were exhumed near the Desert Rd.

At the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday, Zhang was sentenced to six months' home detention after the court heard a misguided sense of loyalty motivated his actions.

Civil engineer Zhang admitted being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Wang, known as Ricky.

Wang's remains were found in March after an elaborate ruse lasting years in which another man told Wang's family he was overseas.

On Wednesday, prosecutor David Johnstone told the High Court in Auckland that jail time and home detention would both be appropriate sentences for Zhang.

The court previously heard Zhang was made aware of Wang's murder in 2017 and saw the victim's body.

Zhang and some associates later that month travelled from Auckland to the burial site on Rangipo Intake Rd in the middle of the night in different vehicles.

"While you, Mr Zhang, [were] not involved in his murder it is important to acknowledge that harm," Justice Christian Whata said.

"You are a family man, hardworking and trusting, but also naive."

Justice Whata said Zhang was born in China during that country's one-child policy.

"Close friendships have assumed great importance to you."

Justice Whata said he accepted Zhang felt something like whanaungatanga, or a sense of kinship with his associates.

"It was your misguided feelings of familial-like obligation ... that led to your offending."

Wang's body was placed in a shallow grave near Rangipo Intake Rd before concrete was poured over it.

Zhang admitted the accessory charge in October.

The Herald previously reported that Wang's friend Yanlong Piao helped dispose of his body, and told the dead man's family Wang was overseas.

Consumed with guilt, Piao eventually went to police and led them to the body.

Piao was sentenced to 14 months in prison in July for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Whata said Zhang's offending was less serious than that of Piao's.

He said Zhang had good rehabilitation prospects, a low chance of reoffending, and no previous convictions.