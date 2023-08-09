Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Derek Tovey: We have a blueprint for a better world - why aren’t we pursuing it?

By Derek Tovey
5 mins to read
The 77th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Photo / AP, File

The 77th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Photo / AP, File

OPINION

it is easy to feel afraid for the future of our world. We are emerging from a global pandemic. We face extreme weather and natural disasters brought on by climate change.

Wars, trade wars,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand