Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kushlan Sugathapala: Raising productivity with a fairer NZ for everyone

By Kushlan Sugathapala
5 mins to read
New technologies will not lift all the boats if the benefits are captured by a few firms or a narrow workforce sector, like highly skilled workers. Photo / Andrew Rich, Getty Images, File

New technologies will not lift all the boats if the benefits are captured by a few firms or a narrow workforce sector, like highly skilled workers. Photo / Andrew Rich, Getty Images, File

OPINION

The Productivity Commission calls for “a fair chance for all”.

Its latest inquiry report says 700,000 (18 per cent) of working-age New Zealanders experience “persistent disadvantages”. They are left behind, doing without or on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand