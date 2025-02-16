Demons of speed battle in the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix

Ultimately, the Yaba Daba Do team defended the title they won in 2015, the last time the grand prix was run, in a time of 55.948s. This Flintstones-inspired trolley had speed, style and showmanship on its side.

“We’re beyond stoked to be back a decade after our last victory and even more stoked to win again!” a very happy team captain Brad Johns said after the event. “Nerves hit before dropping in but crossing that finish line, and hearing we were the fastest? Pure victory.

“Every ounce of effort, every second of preparation – it all paid off. Couldn’t be happier to be back and come out on top.”

The team scored a World of Red Bull experience at the Melbourne Formula One Grand Prix, including tickets, flights and accommodation for the win.

In second place, the Sombrero Brothers showed creativity, showmanship and some real steel in a performance that had the crowd in roars of laughter, taking home a World of Red Bull drifting experience with drift legend Mad Mike as their prize.

“We knew it would be tough to get on the podium so were happy to take away second place today,” said Richard Bagnall, team captain. “It’s the best fun I’ve had in my life and we’ll be back, but next time we’ll win it!”

“It’s intense, exhilarating, and all about going fast – forget the brakes!” said Tim Cunningham, the leader of the Skinnies team – who take home an action-packed weekend in Queenstown with an Oxbow Adventure Park experience after the team slipped and slid their way down the track in a giant sunscreen bottle that defied the laws of physics.

“It’s an absolute blast, and now we’ve had a taste, we’ll definitely be coming back for more!”

