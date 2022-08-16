Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Delta's dawn: The day our elimination dream died

5 minutes to read
A homeless pair walk deserted Auckland streets days after a snap nationwide lockdown was ordered in August last year. The Delta outbreak eventually grew to more than 11,500 cases. Photo / Dean Purcell

A homeless pair walk deserted Auckland streets days after a snap nationwide lockdown was ordered in August last year. The Delta outbreak eventually grew to more than 11,500 cases. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

When do we mark the death of New Zealand's elimination dream?

It might have been one year ago today – August 17, 2021 – when the country was plunged into a weeks-long lockdown, never to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.