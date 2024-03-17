Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dellwyn Stuart: Why the ‘motherhood penalty’ isn’t to blame for the pay gap

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Yes, we need to keep talking about the pay gap.

But the issue is much more complex than Bali Haque and Dr Michael Johnston suggested in their recent opinion piece published in the NZ on March 12, in which they posited the idea of a “motherhood penalty” as being the fundamental caused of pay disparities between working men and women.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand