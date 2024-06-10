A major crash is blocking southbound lanes on SH20 in Auckland near Hillsborough. Image / NZTA Waka Kotahi

Around 10 vehicles were involved in a major crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, with commuters experiencing long delays as a result.

A “secondary crash” has then blocked a lane heading in the other direction, according to NZTA Waka Kotahi.

The first crash happened just before 6.30am in the southbound lanes of State Highway 20, after the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp.

Both lanes heading south are blocked, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 6:30AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both southbound lanes after Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Merge with care to pass on the shoulder and expect delays until fully cleared. Delay your journey if possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/vtp0nhMbl7 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 10, 2024

The agency is telling motorists to carefully merge on to the motorway’s shoulder to pass.

Delays are expected until the road is fully cleared and people should hold off travelling if possible.

Commuters getting on the motorway at Waterview can expect a 90-minute journey to reach Māngere Bridge if they stay on SH20, according to Google Maps.

Police said the crash was reported to them around 6.30am, telling the Herald around 10 cars were involved.

“Lengthy delays are expected in the area while emergency services respond and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes where possible.

Traffic was building in both directions on SH20 at 7am following a major crash in the southbound lane near Hillsborough. A second crash in the northbound lanes added to the chaos. Image / Google Maps

“At this stage no serious injuries have been reported for either crash.”

Ten minutes later, NZTA said a secondary crash was blocking the right northbound lane before the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp.

“Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared,” the agency tweeted.