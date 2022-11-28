A Hercules aircraft has been forced to return to Whenuapai after an emergency. Image / Flightradar

An Air Force Hercules has made an emergency landing with one engine shut down at Whenuapai Airport.

The C-130 Hercules had departed from RNZAF Base Auckland and was forced to land in response to a fire warning light, the Defence Force confirmed.

“There was no fire onboard but Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been notified as is standard procedure in such events.

“The aircraft landed without incident and an investigation is being carried out. The crew followed proper procedures at all times as per their training.”

Fire and Emergency were called to Whenuapai Airport in response to the emergency.





Police are assisting Fire and Emergency with an incident at Whenuapai, a spokesperson confirmed.

Flight maps show a New Zeland Defence Force plane en route to Whenuapai.



