Defecating and littering: 'Antisocial behaviour' upsets Christchurch residents

Redcliffs, Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Youths partying into the early hours of the morning, littering and even defecating near a car park is causing tension within a Christchurch community.

In a letter to the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board, the Redcliffs Residents Association said it had received a number of complaints from residents living on Main Rd and Cliff St in Moncks Bay about some of the "antisocial behaviour" at the car park which sits next to the Christchurch Yacht Club.

The association has said cases of loud music and noise keeping residents awake throughout the night has got noticeably worse over the past year.

It has also received reports of part of the beach surrounding the car park being littered on and even used as a toilet.

Youths have also been seen entering Cliff St to use the red zone for toileting purposes.

The association wants Christchurch City Council to consider installing a chain to prevent cars using the car park at night.

It also wants a temporary Portaloo to be installed at the car park. Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said work was currently being done behind the scenes at the city council to resolve some of the concerns of the community.

"This is an issue that has been going on for a while. We already have got security guards going down the road and locking up different areas of concern," she said.

Davids also said the city council was planning to install a barrier which would prevent vehicle entry into the car park at night.

However, Davids did not think temporary toilets would be a good idea for the area.

"We know there is an issue there but we would not support putting in Portaloos because you get high winds in the area and you also get silly people that want to push them over which is not conducive to anything.

"There are already toilets in the area at Barnett Park. We will make sure once the barrier is put in we will get some signage installed on it."

- starnews.co.nz