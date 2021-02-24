Deer hit by vehicle in Omahu, Hastings

A deer was hit by a car in Omahu, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo / File

A deer was hit by a vehicle in Omahu, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning in one of two crashes in the district overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Taihape Rd and Ohiti Rd about 12.10am.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was reported injured, and "I'm afraid I don't have any detail about the fate of the deer."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire trucks attended the scene, but nobody was trapped.

An hour earlier, a vehicle believed to have been stolen crashed down a bank in Puketapu, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Puketitiri Rd about 11.05pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said nobody was found with the vehicle upon the arrival of two fire trucks.

Police said the vehicle appeared to have been stolen.