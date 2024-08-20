Advertisement
‘Deeply saddened’: Kiwi lawyer Ayla Ronald’s employer speaks out after tragic yacht sinking

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The father of Kiwi lawyer Ayla Ronald says she's "very shaken" after being rescued from the ill-fated Bayesian off the coast of Sicily. Video / Vigil del Fueco / Gettyimages

The employer of a Kiwi lawyer who survived the sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily has spoken out, saying the firm is “in shock” at the tragic incident which led to the likely drowning of one of its partners and his wife.

Christopher Morvillo, a litigator and partner at UK law firm Clifford Chance, and his wife Neda are among the six people still missing after the 56-metre-long sailboat sank half a mile off the coast of Porticello in a freak storm on Monday.

Morvillo and other guests aboard the yacht were celebrating the recent court victory of his legal client, the tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who had just been acquitted in the United States following a 12-year fraud trial.

Also aboard the yacht were Kiwi Ayla Ronald, 36, a senior associate for Clifford Chance in London, and her partner Matthew Fletcher. They were among the 15 people who were rescued, along with another New Zealand citizen.

Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are still missing, as are Morgan Stanley International bank chair Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer. The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as chef onboard, was found near the yacht.

In a statement Clifford Chance said they were “in shock and deeply saddened by this tragic incident” and their thoughts were with the Morvillos’ families.

“Our utmost priority is providing support to the family as well as our colleague Ayla Ronald, who together with her partner, thankfully survived the incident.

“Our thoughts extend to the other passengers and crew and all those affected. We have no further comment at this time. We, and the families, ask that their request for privacy is honored during this period.”

Ronald’s father Lin Ronald told the Herald yesterday his daughter was “very shaken” following the tragedy.

He earlier told The Daily Telegraph his daughter had texted him that “there are deaths, and she and her partner are alive”.

Ayla Ronald is from Christchurch and studied at the University of Otago.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson confirmed two New Zealanders were involved in the disaster and were both safe.

Divers continue searching for six people missing

Rescuers and divers are continuing their search for the six people still missing, with efforts focused on entering the yacht.

The local coastguard told media the group were probably still inside the yacht, which sank 49m to the seabed after a tornado hit the area and reportedly caused it to capsize.

Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby boat, told Reuters that when the storm hit he turned his engine on to keep his vessel under control, and to avoid colliding with the Bayesian.

When the storm passed he realised the luxury yacht had disappeared.

His crew had then found some of the survivors on a life raft, including three seriously injured, and took them on board.

Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese are investigating how the tragedy occurred.

