The employer of a Kiwi lawyer who survived the sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily has spoken out, saying the firm is “in shock” at the tragic incident which led to the likely drowning of one of its partners and his wife.
Christopher Morvillo, a litigator and partner at UK law firm Clifford Chance, and his wife Neda are among the six people still missing after the 56-metre-long sailboat sank half a mile off the coast of Porticello in a freak storm on Monday.
Morvillo and other guests aboard the yacht were celebrating the recent court victory of his legal client, the tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who had just been acquitted in the United States following a 12-year fraud trial.
Also aboard the yacht were Kiwi Ayla Ronald, 36, a senior associate for Clifford Chance in London, and her partner Matthew Fletcher. They were among the 15 people who were rescued, along with another New Zealand citizen.
Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are still missing, as are Morgan Stanley International bank chair Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer. The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as chef onboard, was found near the yacht.