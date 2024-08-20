In a statement Clifford Chance said they were “in shock and deeply saddened by this tragic incident” and their thoughts were with the Morvillos’ families.

“Our utmost priority is providing support to the family as well as our colleague Ayla Ronald, who together with her partner, thankfully survived the incident.

“Our thoughts extend to the other passengers and crew and all those affected. We have no further comment at this time. We, and the families, ask that their request for privacy is honored during this period.”

Ronald’s father Lin Ronald told the Herald yesterday his daughter was “very shaken” following the tragedy.

He earlier told The Daily Telegraph his daughter had texted him that “there are deaths, and she and her partner are alive”.

Ayla Ronald is from Christchurch and studied at the University of Otago.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson confirmed two New Zealanders were involved in the disaster and were both safe.

Divers continue searching for six people missing

Rescuers and divers are continuing their search for the six people still missing, with efforts focused on entering the yacht.

The local coastguard told media the group were probably still inside the yacht, which sank 49m to the seabed after a tornado hit the area and reportedly caused it to capsize.

Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby boat, told Reuters that when the storm hit he turned his engine on to keep his vessel under control, and to avoid colliding with the Bayesian.

When the storm passed he realised the luxury yacht had disappeared.

His crew had then found some of the survivors on a life raft, including three seriously injured, and took them on board.

Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese are investigating how the tragedy occurred.