CIAL spent over $40 million acquiring land in secret deals to build a new, wide-body international airport at Tarras near Wanaka/Cromwell. Video / Supplied

Christchurch Airport (CIAL) plans to build an international airport in the middle of a scenic central Otago valley claiming that it's needed because of population growth, tourism and freight.

But the residents of the tiny town of Tarras are not rolling out any welcoming red carpet, with most saying the airport is not needed, was planned in secret and makes no sense in terms of climate change.

Most agree that Tarras, and its school, won't survive the construction of the airport. But the Government, as 25 per cent owners of Christchurch airport, are silent on the issue as is Air New Zealand.

Tarras is on the way to Wanaka and Cromwell and has a school roll of 12. Photo / Hamish Clark

In this episode of Deep South, we speak to both sides and there is clearly little agreement between the residents and the airport company.

